Man sustains serious injuries after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with serious injuries on Saturday night.

The 911 call came in at 7:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 6400 block of Bickford Lane.

Police officials say there was one adult victim who sustained serious injuries to his lower body area. He was transported to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

