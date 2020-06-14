Man sustains serious injuries after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with serious injuries on Saturday night.
The 911 call came in at 7:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 6400 block of Bickford Lane.
Police officials say there was one adult victim who sustained serious injuries to his lower body area. He was transported to a local hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
