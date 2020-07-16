Man sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting on High Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon on High Street.
Police say they were called to the 2900 block of High Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Crews arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries to the torso.
He was taken to a local hospital.
Police do not have any suspect information as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
