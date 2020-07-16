Man sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting on High Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon on High Street.

Police say they were called to the 2900 block of High Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries to the torso.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Police do not have any suspect information as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: