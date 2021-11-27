Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Choate Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday morning.

According to Portsmouth police, they got the call regarding a gunshot wound incident near the 200 block of Choate Street just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

When they got to the scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was sent to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries or suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.