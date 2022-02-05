Man sustains life-threatening injuries following overnight shooting on Winchester Dr in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.
According to Portsmouth Police, they received the call for a gunshot wound incident around 4:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Winchester Drive near Airline Boulevard.
A man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.
No further information has been released.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
