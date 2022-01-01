Man sustains life-threatening injuries during overnight shooting on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are now investigating an overnight shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Portsmouth Police, the call of the shooting came in around 2 a.m. Saturday near the 4000 block of Victory Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

