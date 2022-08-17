PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Oak Leap Place.

One man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.