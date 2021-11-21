Man sustains life-threatening after shooting on Elm Ave. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a local hospital after he was shot in Portsmouth Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Elm Avenue, north of Portsmouth Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.