Man suffers serious injuries in shooting on Suburban Circle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An adult male was hurt in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Dispatch said officers responded to the 10 block of Suburban Circle around 12:23 a.m. for a gunshot wound.

An adult male was located ons scene and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

