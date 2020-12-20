Man suffers minor injuries after sailboat catches on fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man reported minor injuries after a sailboat caught fire in the water in Portsmouth Sunday morning.

According to officials, the sailboat was anchored on the Elizabeth River just behind the Swimming Point area of the city.

The call for the fire came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services Company 1 found the sailboat in the water “fully involved with flames,” according to a release from Portsmouth Deputy Fire Chief Julian Williamson.

A Good Samaritan helped the boat owner, who was on the boat at the time of the fire, get off and safely returned him to shore.

Officials say the owner of the boat sustained minor injuries, but refused transport to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.