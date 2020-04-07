Man suffering serious injuries to upper body following shooting incident in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Department Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man is suffering serious injuries following a shooting incident Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Frederick Boulevard around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim suffered an injury to his upper body. He was immediately sent to a local hospital for treatment.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories