Man suffering serious injuries to upper body following shooting incident in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man is suffering serious injuries following a shooting incident Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Frederick Boulevard around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim suffered an injury to his upper body. He was immediately sent to a local hospital for treatment.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.

Latest Posts