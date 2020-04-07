Man suffering serious injuries to upper body following shooting incident in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man is suffering serious injuries following a shooting incident Tuesday morning.
According to reports, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Frederick Boulevard around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the victim suffered an injury to his upper body. He was immediately sent to a local hospital for treatment.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.
