Man suffering serious injuries following stabbing incident in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent a man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the call for the malicious wounding came at around 1:10 p.m. in the 280 block of Dale Drive in Portsmouth.

Officials have not released the age of the man, however reports say the victim was quickly transported to a local hospital for serious, but non life-threatening injuries to his arm.

No further information has been released.

