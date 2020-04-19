Man suffering serious injuries following stabbing incident in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent a man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say the call for the malicious wounding came at around 1:10 p.m. in the 280 block of Dale Drive in Portsmouth.
Officials have not released the age of the man, however reports say the victim was quickly transported to a local hospital for serious, but non life-threatening injuries to his arm.
No further information has been released.
