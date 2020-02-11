Man suffering serious injuries following auto-pedestrian crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following an auto-pedestrian accident in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.

According to Portsmouth Police, the accident happened around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of High Street.

Reports say the vehicle was traveling east on High Street when it struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the roadway.

The man struck was reportedly sent to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver, an adult man, stayed at the scene and also sustained minor injuries.

No additional details have been released. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Courtesy – Walter Hildebrand

Courtesy – Walter Hildebrand

Latest Porstmouth Stories