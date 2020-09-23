Man struck by truck, pinned under vehicle for more than an hour

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police said a man was struck by a truck and pinned under the vehicle for more than an hour Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the man was hit by a white Chevrolet truck.

Dispatchers say the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Mohican Drive.

The man was pinned until about 7:15 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown, police said around 7:30 p.m.

