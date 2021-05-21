Man stops to help dog after she was stabbed; looking for donations for her recovery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s a difficult road to recovery for a dog who has already been through so much in her short life.

She was stabbed several times by her owner. He’s now facing charges — and the dog is facing some very expensive surgery in the days and weeks ahead.

Just last week, Brad Chambers was in a situation where he couldn’t save a dog who had run into traffic. But on Tuesday, when faced with another opportunity to save a canine life, he took the chance and this time was successful.

The bumper-to-bumper traffic on Tuesday on Effingham Street by High Street in Portsmouth was just like any other day for Chambers and his landscaping company.

“All [stopped] when I saw a puppy in the road, because I have, I guess, yeah, that’s my trigger,” he said.

A pitbull ran under his car.

“And under my rear axle was this, you know, sweet, you know, two puppy eyes looking at me,” he said, adding that there was pain in her eyes.

“I was on my hands and knees and I was getting close to her so that she was she had blood on her. And I said ‘No, that’s not good,'” he said.

The dog had been stabbed multiple times.

“I saw the punctures all around her face and her body,” he said. “And picked her up and then as soon as I picked her up, blood started pouring out of her neck and so it’s is something easily identifiable as a life-threatening wound.”

Chambers, a former police officer, acted fast and used the emergency trauma kit he keeps in his trunk in case of an active shooter situation.

“In this case, it wasn’t an active shooter, but it was — it was a sweet puppy that would not be here today. If I didn’t have quick clot [which] is very specific product: hemostatic gauze,” he said.

Portsmouth first responders also stepped in to help control her bleeding from her main arteries and load her into an ambulance.

“We got her to the COVE in Suffolk, which is an animal triage hospital,” he said.

“There was no hesitation with them, either. They were very clear about the expenses,” he said.

Chambers paid for emergency surgery out of pocket and then took her to Raleigh, North Carolina, for specific treatment when she started declining.

He is now asking for donations for her recovery. He has named the pitbull Smoke.

“I wanted to bring awareness — to not only show that how the community can get together and under the flag of a good cause to keep this puppy alive — [but also how it’s needed] to be prepared for these gnarly events that do happen,” he said.

31-year-old Darrel Lollis is in custody, and Portsmouth police are pursuing animal cruelty charges.

Smoke will have a new family to go home to.

“We look forward to showing her off to many people. Evil does exist and this could have been, this could have been a consequence to it. But we were prepared,” he said.

Chambers has officially become Smoke’s foster for now and he hopes it’s for life. If you would like to donate for Smoke’s treatment click here.