PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A shoplifting suspect pointed a gun at a Dollar General employee during an incident Thursday in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Police, the suspect was in the store around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 28 when he took several items, concealed them and then left.

When confronted by an employee, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the worker.

Police released images of this suspect, another person who was with him, and the red vehicle they used to flee the scene.

Photos provided by Portsmouth Police

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠.