PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was stabbed in Portsmouth Monday evening.

According to Portsmouth police, the call for the stabbing came in just after 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man with an injury to his torso. He was sent to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.