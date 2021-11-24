Man stabbed on Darren Circle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found stabbed Wednesday morning on Darren Circle in Portsmouth.
It happened around 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Darren Circle, which is at the Charlestowne Condominiums off Greenwood Drive in the southwestern part of the city.
The man’s wound wasn’t life-threatening but he was taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.