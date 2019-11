PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is expected to be OK after being stabbed Thursday night near the Farm Fresh in the 4000 block of Victory Blvd.

Portsmouth police say the man was stabbed in an extremity and his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. Dispatchers got the call for the stabbing at 8:20 p.m.

A suspect hasn’t been identified in the case at this time. Check back for any updates.