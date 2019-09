Police are investigating a stabbing at the 3600 block of Victory Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Friday night at the Royal Farms in the 3600 Block of Victory Blvd.

Police say they received the call at 11:12 p.m. They found the victim when they arrived, and said his injuries are serious.

No suspect information is available, but police are investigating.

