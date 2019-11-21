Man shot Wednesday night on Virginia Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being shot on Virginia Avenue.

Police got the call just after 11:30 p.m. and found the man in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, which is in the area of the London Oaks Apartments.

He was shot in the lower body and the wound didn’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.

No other details were available as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.