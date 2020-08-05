Man shot Tuesday night on Bickford Lane in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after being shot on Bickford Lane in Portsmouth, police say.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of Bickford. The man was struck in the lower body and has non life-threatening injuries, police say.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

