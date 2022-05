PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Saturday night in Portsmouth’s Cradock Historic District.

Police say the man was shot around 10 p.m. near Afton and Prospect parkways. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

There is no word on a suspect(s) or the motive.