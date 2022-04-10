PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a shooting that injured a man in Portsmouth early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound incident around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Avondale Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.



No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.