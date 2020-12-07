Man shot on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was hurt in an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.
Police say they were notified around 12:45 a.m. for a gunshot victim in the 4500 block of Victory Blvd. They say the man was shot in the upper body.
There is no word on his condition. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.
