Man shot on Sugar Creek Circle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon on Sugar Creek Circle, off Twin Pines Road.
Police say the 19-year-old male was found with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body and taken to the hospital. The shooting happened near the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Circle around 12:40 p.m.
There’s no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
