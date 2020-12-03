Man shot on Sugar Creek Circle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon on Sugar Creek Circle, off Twin Pines Road.

Police say the 19-year-old male was found with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body and taken to the hospital. The shooting happened near the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Circle around 12:40 p.m.

There’s no suspect information at this time.