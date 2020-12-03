Man shot on Sugar Creek Circle in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Department Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon on Sugar Creek Circle, off Twin Pines Road.

Police say the 19-year-old male was found with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body and taken to the hospital. The shooting happened near the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Circle around 12:40 p.m.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10