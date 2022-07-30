PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth.
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers responded to a call for the shooting around 1:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Street.
Police say a man was transferred to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.