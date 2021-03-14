Man shot on Pierce Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon.
The call came in at 4:19 p.m. for the incident in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Portsmouth.
A spokesperson with the department confirmed an adult man was “found” with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
There is no information on his age or the circumstances surrounding the incident at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.