Man shot on Pierce Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:19 p.m. for the incident in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Portsmouth.

A spokesperson with the department confirmed an adult man was “found” with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

There is no information on his age or the circumstances surrounding the incident at this time.