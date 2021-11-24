Man shot on Orleans Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Wednesday morning.

Officers were notified around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of Orleans Drive for an adult male suffering from a minor gunshot wound.

The man was treated on scene and not transported to the hospital. No additional details were provided.

