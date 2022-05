PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Thursday afternoon in Portsmouth’s Cradock community.

Police say the man was shot near the 50 block of Gillis Road. That’s off of Afton Parkway, near George Washington Highway.

Gillis Road shooting (photo: WAVY/ Cortez Grayson)

Gillis Road shooting (photo: WAVY/ Cortez Grayson)

The man has non life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.