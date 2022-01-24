Man shot on Effingham St. in Portsmouth, police say

His injuries are non life-threatening

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a man was shot on Monday night.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Effingham Street. That is near the intersection of Crawford Parkway, as well as the intersection of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.