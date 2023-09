PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.

Police say they were notified just after 8:30 p.m. of a gunshot victim walking into a local hospital. The man’s injuries were considered non life-threatening.

The are few additional details in the case, but police said they were able to find a crime scene in the 2500 block of Des Moines Avenue, across Portsmouth Blvd. from the Portsmouth Sportsplex.

There’s no suspect information at this time.