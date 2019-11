PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An adult male was injured after an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.

Police say they were notified around 12:30 a.m. for a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Constitution Avenue.

An adult male was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information. If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.