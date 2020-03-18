Man shot on Charleston Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — A man has serious injuries after a shooting in Portsmouth overnight.

Dispatch reports someone called 911 around 12:58 a.m. for gunshots.

Sergeant Misty Holley, the spokesperson for the Portsmouth Police Department tells 10 On Your Side first responders were called to the 400 block of Charleston Avenue, not far from Elm Avenue. Officers found an adult man shot. Holley said paramedics rushed the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call 1-888- LOCK-U- UP.

This shooting comes after two people, a man and woman, were injured Monday night in a double shooting.

