PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One man was injured in an overnight shooting Portsmouth.

Police say they responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Charleston Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

Detectives located a man who was shot in the torso. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

There are no other details. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.