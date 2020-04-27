PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police responded to the emergency room of Maryview Hospital for a gunshot wound victim on Sunday.
Further investigation revealed that the incident took place in the 300 block of Ansell Avenue.
The call was dispatched at 6:48 p.m.
Police said the victim is an adult male who was shot in the lower body and has non life-threatening injures.
There is no additional information at this time.
Anyone with additional information can contact the Portsmouth Police Department or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.
This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts
- Man shot on Ansell Ave. in Portsmouth
- Norfolk Police investigating 35th Street stabbing
- California official resigns after throwing cat during online meeting
- Second inmate death from COVID-19 complications reported in Virginia
- Motorcycle crash on I-64 near Fort Eustis Boulevard in Newport News