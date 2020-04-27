Man shot on Ansell Ave. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police responded to the emergency room of Maryview Hospital for a gunshot wound victim on Sunday.

Further investigation revealed that the incident took place in the 300 block of Ansell Avenue.

The call was dispatched at 6:48 p.m.

Police said the victim is an adult male who was shot in the lower body and has non life-threatening injures.

There is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Portsmouth Police Department or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

