Man shot near Chestnut and Randolph streets Sunday night in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Chestnut and Randolph streets on Sunday night.

Police don’t have many details, but say the call for the shooting came in just before 9:30 p.m. They learned the man walked into Maryview hospital with a non life-threatening injuries to the lower body.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

