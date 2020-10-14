Man shot multiple times on Charleston Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times Monday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. near the 2400 block of Charleston Avenue. Medics treated the victim for multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body and an upper extremity and he was taken to the hospital for more treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police say the investigation is active.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

