PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Monday night in the area of Deep Creek Blvd. in Portsmouth, not far from Victory Blvd.

Police said the man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. They were called to the 4700 block of Deep Creek Blvd. just before 6:30 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and no suspect information is available at this time.