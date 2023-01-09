PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Monday night in the area of Deep Creek Blvd. in Portsmouth, not far from Victory Blvd.
Police said the man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. They were called to the 4700 block of Deep Creek Blvd. just before 6:30 p.m.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and no suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.