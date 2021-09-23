Man shot, injured on Lincoln Avenue in Portsmouth Thursday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and injured Thursday night in Portsmouth.
Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
A man sustained a gunshot wound. Police didn’t release the extent of the man’s injuries.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
