Man shot, injured on Cedar Lane in Portsmouth Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Portsmouth.

Police didn’t specify what time the incident happened, but tweeted about it just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Cedar Lane.

The extent of the man’s injuries was unknown as of the time of the tweet police said.

Police said more information would be released as it’s available.

