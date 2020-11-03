Man shot, injured on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and injured Monday afternoon in Portsmouth, police said.
The shooting was reporting in the 2800 block of Airline Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
