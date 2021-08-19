Man shot, injured in Portsmouth late Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man was shot and injured in Portsmouth Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Towne Point Road, police said.
A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The extent of his injuries has not been released.
There was no suspected information to release as of 12:15 p.m.
