Man shot, injured in Portsmouth late Wednesday

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man was shot and injured in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Towne Point Road, police said.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

There was no suspected information to release as of 12:15 p.m.

