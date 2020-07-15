Man dies in shooting on Cherokee Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday morning on Cherokee Road, in apartments across from Woodrow Wilson High School.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cherokee. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the torso and pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven’t released his name at this time.

Shooting scene in Portsmouth where a man was shot in the torso. This is in the apartments across from Wilson high pic.twitter.com/QVqrWBxcEK — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) July 15, 2020

Police don’t have suspect info at this time, but anyone who has information about this case is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

