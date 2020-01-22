Man shot in foot in Portsmouth Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot Wednesday.
Police received a 911 call at 4:08 p.m. reporting an adult male had been shot, according to police Sgt. Misty Holley.
Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound to the foot. The injury is not considered life-threatening.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police do not have any suspect information.
The incident is still under investigation.
