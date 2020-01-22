Man shot in foot in Portsmouth Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot Wednesday.

Police received a 911 call at 4:08 p.m. reporting an adult male had been shot, according to police Sgt. Misty Holley.

Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound to the foot. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police do not have any suspect information.

The incident is still under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.