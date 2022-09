He is expected to survive, police say.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are working to learn what led up to an overnight shooting.

Police say a man was shot around 4 a.m. Sunday, in the 2000 block of Victory Boulevard. That’s near the intersection of George Washington Highway.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital. He is expected to survive, police say.

10 On Your Side is working to learn what led up to the shooting and if there is any suspect information.