Man shot at Valero gas station on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth, police trying to ID suspect

Police are trying to identify this suspect after a man was shot at a Valero gas station on Dec. 1, 2021.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to identify a suspect after a man was found shot Wednesday night at a Valero gas station on Victory Blvd.

Police say the shooting happened at the gas station at 3599 Victory Blvd. around 9:14 p.m. and the 36-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to recover.

Investigators were able to get surveillance photos of the suspect, but have yet to identify him at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portsmouth PD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. You can also call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.