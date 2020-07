PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on High Street.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of High Street. Police said the male victim had a life-threatening wound to his lower torso, and he was taken to the hospital.

Police don’t have suspect information at this time, but say the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.