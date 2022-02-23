Man seriously injured in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a man was seriously injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened near the 1600 block of Elm Avenue around 10:15 p.m., dispatchers said.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release additional information about the vehicle involved or whether it stayed at the scene.

  • Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth Feb. 23, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth Feb. 23, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth Feb. 23, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth Feb. 23, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

