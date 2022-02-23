Man seriously injured in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a man was seriously injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened near the 1600 block of Elm Avenue around 10:15 p.m., dispatchers said.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release additional information about the vehicle involved or whether it stayed at the scene.

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth Feb. 23, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

