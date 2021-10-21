Man seriously injured in shooting on Vick Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday night on Vick Street.
Portsmouth police responded to the 5100 block of Vick Street around 8:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a 40-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
