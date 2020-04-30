Man seriously injured in shooting on Tazewell Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man sustained serious injuries in a shooting Wednesday.

Police responded to the 900 block of Tazewell Street around 9:20 p.m., police Sgt. Misty Holley said.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. His injuries are serious and he was taken to a local hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

